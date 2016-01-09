Kate Middleton: Duchess Of Cambridge Is 34 — Happy Birthday

Getty

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 34th bday on Jan. 9, and it’s certainly been quite an incredible 12 months for her. Celebrate by checking out the best pics of Kate and reliving her amazing year right here!

It’s a big day for the royals — Kate Middleton is officially 34! The mom of two certainly has a lot to celebrate after the year she’s had, and of course, we here at HollywoodLife.com want to get in on the fun. Join us in wishing the Duchess a “Happy Birthday” by clicking through this gallery of photos and reminiscing on how great 33 has been for her!

Kate started her 33rd year about five months pregnant with her second child, so naturally, we were gifted with some incredible maternity style from the fashionista at the beginning of 2015. The birthday girl is known for her chic sense of fashion, and she managed to keep her small bump super low-key for most of the pregnancy, covering up in gorgeous, knee-length jackets like this one.

But by March, hiding that belly was no longer possible, so, naturally, Kate embraced her pregnancy, and showed off the growing bump in a gorgeous, dalmatian-print coat. Just two months ahead of her due date, the gorgeous royal was still out and about fulfilling her duties as the Duchess of Cambridge, and she managed to look stunning every single time! She made her last outing before giving birth on March 27, and looked totally incredible in a bright pink coat, which we’d actually already seen her wear before. She’s just like us!

The big day finally came on May 2: Kate went into labor in the early hours of the morning, and welcomed her and Prince William’s little girl, Charlotte, around 3:34 a.m. ET that very day. Just hours after giving birth, Kate introduced her newborn to the world, and somehow managed to look beyond gorgeous in a white Jenny Packham dress with intricate buttercup print. How does she do it?!

Just over a month after Princess Charlotte’s birth, Kate made her first, post-baby appearance on June 13 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. As usual, she looked dazzling in a blue floral coat and white hat — can you believe she slimmed down so fast?! The very next day, she dressed down in jeans and a striped shirt and was photographed goofing around with her son, Prince George, at a polo match. We love seeing her looking so casual while having so much fun!

Throughout the summer, Kate also attended events like her daughter’s christening and some tennis matches at Wimbledon, and in the months since she’s given birth, several reports have broken that she and Prince William are already expecting their third child! She was most recently photographed on Christmas Day, and ertainly didn’t look pregnant, so it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see. We know 34 will be just as great of a year for Kate as 33 was, either way!

Want to wish Kate a ‘Happy Birthday,’ HollywoodLifers? Leave a comment below!

