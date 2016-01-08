‘Teen Wolf’: Crystal Reed Returning To Show — But There’s A Twist

Beloved ‘Teen Wolf’ star Crystal Reed is making her way back to the show for the first time since Allison Argent’s demise in season three. Is Allison coming back from the dead? Here’s the deal…

Teen Wolf is bringing back a fan favorite in season 5B. Crystal Reed, 30, is returning the show in the upcoming weeks, but is she playing Allison Argent? Her return to Teen Wolf isn’t exactly what you’re thinking.

Sorry, Teen Wolf fans. Crystal will not be returning as Allison Argent. She will guest star on the Feb. 23 episode, titled “The Maid of Gévaudan,” as Marie-Jeanne Valet, BuzzFeed News first reported. The character is one of the ancestors of the Argent family.

Crystal’s return will be weaved into Teen Wolf’s present-day storyline. Over the course of 5B, Scott and his pack will be valiantly trying to defeat the Beast of Gévaudan, a terrifying creature that’s been resurrected in Beacon Hills. This is the same Beast that Marie-Jeanne battled in 1765. Marie-Jeanne was a peasant girl, and one of the first to survive an attack by the Beast. Gerard will tell Marie-Jeanne’s story to Scott and the pack in an effort to help them.

So here’s how executive producer Jeff Davis got Crystal to return: “Basically, Jeff just said, ‘France in the 1700s,’ and I was in,” Crystal told BuzzFeed News. “He was definitely playing into my emotions. He knows that I have been dying to do a period piece and I love getting my head around different accents and different cultures. He didn’t even have much of a character worked out other than it was based on the Maid of Gévaudan. And I knew the legend, so before really knowing anything further, I said yes.”

As we all remember, Crystal's other character, Allison Argent, died in season three. She died in Scott's arms after trying to battle the Nogitsume. Teen Wolf fans, myself included, still aren't over it. But this is more than we could have ever hoped for!

