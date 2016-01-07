Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Finally Done? He Reveals Answer After ‘My Girl’ Serenade

Justin Bieber admits in a brand new interview that when he and Selena Gomez broke, up they promised each other to leave the door open for a possible reconciliation. But does this mean Justin and Selena are going to get back together soon? You have got to watch this emotional interview!

Justin Bieber is getting really deep about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. In a new interview with the The Bert Show, Justin says that he and Selena “left on good terms” after being on and off for many years. He says that they knew they each needed to grow up before they could truly commit to each other and have a solid relationship. But you won’t believe what he said when asked if he and Selena re going to get back together!

Justin told the hosts that although he was caught on video serenading Selena at the Montage in November, he has no plans to get back together with Selena. “We were on and off for years and we left on good terms, so I think we just needed time to grow for ourselves and we’re like, ‘maybe we’ll come back together in the future.’ And it ended up being so long and we just grew apart and we’re just not the same people anymore. We’ll hang out and I’ll see her every now and then and we’ll talk, and that’s pretty much it.” Oh no, this is so sad! We were really hoping for a Jelena reunion in 2016.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Meanwhile, Justin spent New Year’s with Hailey Baldwin and he posted tons of pics with the model on his Instagram. One of the hot pics was them making out — whoa! Neither of them have admitted whether they are an official couple but it definitely seems that they are. Justin has never seemed happier, he’s posting cute tweets, throwback pics of meeting Hailey for the first time and more. We will always love Jelena but if Justin’s happy then we support Jailey.



Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Justin and Selena are done forever? Sound off below!