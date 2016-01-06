Khloe Kardashian’s Workout Must-Have — Get It For $10

Courtesy of Scunci

Khloe Kardashian has basically turned herself into a fitness pro, so when the reality TV star is spotted in her workout gear, we pay attention. In a recent post-workout pic, Khloe wore head-to-toe black with a pretty coral accessory on her wrist that doubles as a workout must-have.

Khloe Kardashian, 31, basically lives at the gym — just scroll through her Instagram if you don’t believe us. And if her 35-pound weight loss wasn’t enough to grab your attention, she also happens to have some of the coolest workout gear around. Case in point, the multi-tasking hair band from Scunci she was recently spotted wearing. Keep reading for all the details on the new workout accessory and Khloe’s secrets for getting fit.



At first glance, the Scunci band just looks like a fun accessory to add a pop of color to her otherwise all-black ensemble. But the multi-colored wrist band is also your new workout BFF — and it’s only $9.99!

The Fashionably Fit 2-In-1 Hair + Wrist Band can also work as a ponytail holder to keep your hair off your face while you sweat. Plus it can wrap around your fitness tracker, or hold your house key and money in its tiny little pouch so you don’t have to carry your wristlet or purse to the gym.

Khloe Kardashian's Workout Must-Have — Get Her Scunci Hair Band

Getting Khloe’s must-have workout accessory might be easy, but getting her toned body takes a bit more work. The reality TV star recently gave an interview where she revealed that she works out with her trainer five days a week and cut out dairy and gluten from her diet.

“I used to not watch what I ate. I would just kind of eat whatever. I was realizing, ‘I work out all the time. Why can’t I drop this weight?’ It’s really food. So I started dieting a little. I don’t eat dairy anymore — or I try not to, because I’m addicted to cheese! [I thought] that’s such B.S. Dairy’s not going to change anything.’ I lost like…13 lbs. from just cutting out diary!” she told E!.



What do you think of Khloe’s Scunci band?