Biggest Loser Diet: Named Best Fast Weight Loss Diet Of 2016

U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best diets of 2016 was released on Jan. 5 and the ‘Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet’ is the Biggest Loser Diet. Learn more about it here.

Millions of people are trying to lose weight, and fast, in 2016. The best diet to do this, according to experts? The Biggest Loser diet. See how the diet inspired by the hit TV show can help you shed pounds fast.

The Biggest Loser diet ranked number 1 in the “fast weight loss” category, number 3 in “best weight loss diets” (behind Weight Watchers and HMR Program) and tied for number 2 in the “bets diabetes diets” on the U.S. News & World Report rankings site.

The number one aim of the diet is losing weight, as well as preventing or reversing diseases like diabetes, cancer, dementia or Alzheimer’s. The gist is simple in theory — eat less and move more. It focuses on filling up on calories in lean protein, whole grains, veggies and fruits, and emphasises portion control. Daily tracking of your food and drinks help you stay on track.

Plus, you must exercise. Since no food is completely off limits, and it also includes alcohol (in moderation), it’s easy to stick with long term. U.S. News says to check with your doctor, but that this diet allows for one drink a day for women and two a day for men.

The Biggest Loser diet has a variety of books and resources available. The Biggest Loser Cookbook has over 125 delicious recipes from the show to help you succeed. The Biggest Loser 30 Day Jump Start is for beginners who need more help with menu planning, fitness programs and motivation for getting your life back. The Biggest Loser 6 Weeks To A Healthier You helps you plan ahead with advice on how to prevent or reverse diseases with recipes and workouts, plus cast testimonials.

The DASH Diet was named best overall diet for the sixth year in a row! Find out more about that diet here.



Will you try the Biggest Loser diet to lose weight?