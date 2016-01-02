Kylie Vs. Kendall: Who’ll Be The Queen Jenner in 2016?

Getty

2015 was an incredible year for Kris Jenner’s two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, but what does the New Year have in store?! Take a look back at their epic year and let us know…which Jenner gal do YOU think will rule 2016?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have always been super competitive, and while they’ve consistently gaining notoriety and popularity, it’s only gotten crazier. With each sister having incredible 2015’s, we have to wonder…who will be the Queen Bee in the New Year? Let us know what you think!

Let’s start by taking a look back at Kendall’s incredible year. The 20-year-old’s modeling career really skyrocketed in 2015: She’s walked in shows for just about EVERY designer imaginable, and has posed in the most prestigious magazines. To cap things off, she closed out the year by walking in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which has been one of her biggest dreams she was just a little kid. Additionally, Kendall became the face of Estee Lauder this year, and had her face plastered on billboards all over the place to promote the brand.

Meanwhile, Kylie made some professional ventures of her own in 2015. She continued to promote her line of hair extensions, and completely broke the Internet by debuting her lip kit in November. The lipsticks sold out in seconds, and her fans caused the site to crash with the high demand — and things were just as crazy when the product went on sale for a second time. Oh, and people just can’t get enough of the 18-year-old’s relationship with Tyga…they’ve been making headlines ALL year long, and even though they had a rough patch around Thanksgiving, it looks like they’ll be heading into 2016 as a major power couple!

The sisters both totally owned social media this year — Kendall even had the most-liked photo of the year, and topped big sis Kim Kardashian by getting the most likes of all time on Instagram. They each released brand new apps and websites in September, too, where they’ve been sharing exclusive content with their fans. And while the supermodel’s app has gotten a lot of hits, there’s no denying that Kylie won this battle: She shot to the top of the iTunes app store right after the debut. Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE.

It’s clear that both these stars have a lot to offer, and neither of them are slowing down as we head into 2016. Between Kendall’s modeling, Kylie’s successful accessories and their joint clothing lines, these two are really making a name for themselves away from their famous family — and the best is really yet to come!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think will be the queen Jenner in 2016?

