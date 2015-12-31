Kia Proctor: 5 Things To Know About Cam Newton’s Girlfriend

Getty

It’s an exciting time for Cam Newton and Kia Proctor! The Panthers quarterback announced the birth of their son, and now fans are wondering who Cam’s new baby mama is. Want to know more about Kia? Get five quick facts below!

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement when Cam Newton, 26, revealed that he and longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, 27, recently welcomed a baby boy on Christmas Eve. But like Cam kept quiet about the birth, he has also been fairly coy about his relationship with Kia. So who is the lucky lady that gets to raise a little boy with the Carolina Panthers star? Let us tell you all about her!

1. She and Cam have been dating since 2013.

Although Cam has remained fairly hush-hush about his relationship with Kia, they first sparked dating rumors at the 2013 Kentucky Derby, according to Fabwags.com.

2. Her baby with Cam is her first son, but not first child.

Kia has a daughter from a previous relationship. While Kia has shared some pictures of her daughter on her Instagram, it is unclear what the girl’s name or age is.

3. She is a model and former stripper.

Before becoming serious with Cam, Kia reportedly worked under the name Hazel at a famous strip club called the Washington DC Stadium Club. Sticking more to modeling now, Kia has posted several glamorous shots on her Instagram.

4. She’s an East Coast girl, just like Cam.

Kia lived in both Maryland and Virginia while she was growing up, according to Heavy.com. She currently lives in Atlanta, where Cam is originally from.

5. She got a shoutout from Cam in his first game after she gave birth.

When Cam scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers’ Dec. 27 game against the Atlanta Falcons, he celebrated by cradling the football like a baby. He was clearly thinking about Kia and their newborn!

