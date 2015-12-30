Giada De Laurentiis Accused Of Breaking Up Second Marriage: PDA With TV Producer

Getty

Uh oh! TV chef Giada De Laurentiis seems to have a thing for guys who are still married. Her latest conquest is a well known TV producer but the thing is, he’s still in the process of getting a divorce from his wife, who believes the two were seeing each other while they were still together.

Watch out Giada De Laurentiis, you might be getting a homewrecker reputation if your latest boyfriend is any indication! The TV super cook was spotted with her boyfriend Shane Farley — the producer of ABC’s daytime lifestyle show FABLife — making out on a Mexican beach Dec. 29 like they were teenagers in love. Even though Shane has filed for divorce from his wife, personal trainer Jennifer Giamo, she believes at his relationship with Giada was going on while they were very much still married. And this isn’t the first time Giada’s been under fire for allegedly hooking up with a married man.

Giada is obviously crazy about her new guy Shane and this marks the first time they’ve taken their relationship out in public. But their new love may have come at the price of his marriage to Jennifer. Shane and Giada first met a few years ago when he produced a TV pilot starring his new lady and fellow chef Bobby Flay, who Giada has also been accused of having an alleged affair with when he was still married to Law & Order actress Stephanie March. According to a new report, Jen and Stephanie recently got together to discuss Giada stealing their men! See the pictures of Giada and Shane’s first public outing here.

“Jen was with Stephanie having high tea at the Gotham Bar at the Peninsula,” a source told Page Six. “They were having a royal bitchfest, and there was lots of advice and tears happening.” The source added: “[They were discussing] Giada having to be brought into court because [she and Shane] were having an affair.” Yikes! Get Giada’s “Everyday Italian: 125 Simple And Delicious Recipes” by clicking here.

Giada is open to play the field at least. She and and her now ex-husband, college sweetheart Todd Thompson, finalized their divorce earlier this year after 11 years of marriage.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Giada would steal someone’s husband?