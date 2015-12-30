Image Courtesy of MTV

This is going to be one insane season if ‘Teen Mom.’ In an insane new scene, we see Farrah Abraham getting annoyed with her mom and calling her a ‘bitch’ in front of her daughter, Sophia. Then her little girl actually slaps her and tells her she has a bad attitude! Watch.

Farrah Abraham does not hold back with anyone — especially her mom, Debra. In an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, the mother of Sophia is preparing to head to Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, where she’ll be gone a month. She planned on having her mother stay at her house with Sophia — but first she lays down the “rules.”

“So you know, here are rules to my house, you know, cause sometimes you like to put the laundry in there with two things and waste soap,” Farrah tells her mom. “Sometimes you don’t understand how we wash, we clean.” Her mom tells her not to worry and adds, “If I need to wash something, I’ll buy the soap. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Apparently that set Farrah off. “Oh, I’m not worried about the soap, and if that’s a bitchy comment you should probably hold it back. That’s why nannies get fired.” The argument then got even more heated, and it’s the next statement that brought Debra to tears. “You know what I want? I want my mom to listen to me, and I want her to understand and not be a bitch to me when I say how I like things done. It’s very serious. It bothers me that I’m away from my daughter. You know how serious it is to me that I let you stay at my house and watch my daughter when I’m gone for a month? It’s so serious that I think of it as if I pass away and I need somebody to watch my daughter for 18 years to get her through life and make her successful that you would do that, and you’d better listen.”

During the conversation, Sophia, 8, starts slapping her mom, before putting her hands on her hip and telling her mom, “You are having a bad attitude.” This is absolutely insane. Watch the clip below and tune in to Teen Mom OG on MTV on Jan. 4 at 10PM!

