Khloe Kardashian: How She Lost 35 Pounds By Banning 2 Things From Diet

dory Tue, December 29, 2015 3:22pm EST by Dory Larrabee 7 Comments
Khloe Kardashian Diet
Khloe Kardashian has undergone a massive diet and lifestyle makeover. By banning two things from her diet, she lost 35 pounds! See how she did it.

Khloe Kardashian is so committed to health and wellness. In addition to going to the gym five times a week, she’s made some drastic diet changes — but they’ve seriously paid off.

Us Weekly quotes Khloe as saying she can “work out for hours.” She like SoulCycle, and doing tons of squats (like, over 10,000!) with trainer Gunnar Peterson five times a week.

“It’s a lot, but I feel great when I do it. On the weekend I have a gym in my community. I try to do cardio. You just turn on some junk TV and you don’t realize what you’re doing, and I love that,” she told E!

Khloe Kardashian’s Diet — No Dairy = She Lost Weight

But the real change came when she stopped eating dairy and gluten.

“I used to not watch what I ate. I would just kind of eat whatever. I was realizing, ‘I work out all the time. Why can’t I drop this weight?’ It’s really food. So I started dieting a little. I don’t eat dairy anymore — or I try not to, because I’m addicted to cheese! [I thought] that’s such B.S. Dairy’s not going to change anything.’ I lost like…13 lbs. from just cutting out diary!”

“I was really shocked when my nutritionist told me that,” she said to E! “Right now I’m taking certain things out of my diet little by little. I’m not in a rush to lose [weight]. I want to make this my life.”

Do you think you could eliminate diary and/or gluten from your diet like Khloe?

