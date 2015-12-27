Heather Sanders: 5 Things To Know About Blac Chyna’s Former BFF

Courtesy of Instagram

After Blac Chyna got into a raging online feud with someone other than Kylie Jenner, we just had to know who this woman was. Click through to learn five facts about Heather Sanders, Blac’s now-former best friend!

Heather Sanders, 25, used to be the best of friends with Blac Chyna, 26, until something went terribly wrong in their friendship. The former BFFs got into an all-out brawl on December 26 over snapchat, targeting everything from each other’s appearances, to their mental health status. We wanted to know more about this woman. Read on to find out five important facts!

She’s the CEO of a trendy LA boutique

Heather founded and runs Sorella, an online boutique that caters toward teens and women. It’s online, because as Heather explained, those who aren’t in Los Angeles or New York deserve the best of fashion, too. Hear, hear!

She’s engaged to King Trell

Heather’s engaged to rapper King Trell, who’s basically Tyga‘s righthand man. Trell, Tyga’s business partner in Last Kings, was also on Tyga’s MTV2 reality show, Kingin’ With Tyga. He vehemently supported him throughout the negativity surrounding the reveal of his relationship with Kylie Jenner. Through their friendship, Heather met and became besties with Blac.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

She’s become close with Kylie Jenner

Ouch, Blac. Ever since Tyga and Kylie started dating, Heather and Trell welcomed her warmly — something that obviously hasn’t sat well with Blac. Heather recently posted an Instagram of her and Kylie posing, captioned “Congrats baby baby @lipkitbykylie.” Oh man.

She just had a baby!

Heather and King Trell became first-time parents in October 2015 to a bouncing baby girl, Zoe Skye Meeks. The adorable infant is frequently pictured on Heather’s Instagram, and she’s so insanely adorable!

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

She’s an Instagram superstar

Speaking of Instagram, Heather has an incredibly popular account. With a hefty one million followers, she keeps everyone entertained with a mix of cute baby pics, sexy snaps and fashion spreads. There’s something for everyone!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you taking in this feud? Heather or Blac? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.