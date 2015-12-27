‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Tom Sandoval Freaks Out On Everyone

Courtesy of Bravo

Tom Sandoval and Ariana flipped out on Katie when the subject of Kristen came up during a group hangout on the Dec. 27 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Apparently, everyone was ready to forgive Kristen for everything she’s ever done, but Tom and Ariana weren’t happy about it. Frankly, they were pissed.

The guys may not have cheated on their girlfriends when they went to Las Vegas for Peter‘s birthday party, but Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz came home with surprising news, which they revealed on the Dec. 27 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Sandoval and Schwartz got tattoos. And they weren’t just any tattoos — Sandoval got an “A” for Ariana, while Schwartz got “Bubba” for Katie. But Tom Sandoval’s looked more like a slab of bacon. On a positive note, however, it seemed like Schwartz was finally warming up to the idea of proposing to Katie.

Meanwhile, Kristen returned to SUR so she could apologize to Ariana for everything she’s ever done in the past. It was a heartfelt moment, but Ariana ruined it because she was too busy attacking Kristen and didn’t let her get a word in edgewise. Surprisingly, Kristen kept calm throughout and just reminded Ariana that she was only there to apologize. Those nine months of therapy must have really been useful to Kristen!

Unfortunately, Ariana was not ready to forgive and forget, which later caused problems for the group when they discussed inviting Kristen to a joint birthday party for Tom Sandoval and Jax. Tom Sandoval actually freaked out on Katie for even mentioning Kristen’s name in his presence. And Ariana kept telling Katie to cut it out. But we have a feeling Kristen’s going to get the invite.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Does Tom Sandoval have a right to be upset? Should Kristen be invited? Tell us how you feel!

