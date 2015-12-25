Golden State Warriors Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Watch The Big Match Up On Live Stream

The most anticipated matchup of the NBA year has arrived, with the 2015 finalists Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors going head to head. With the Warriors having the best start in league history, Steph Curry and his crew are going to be tough to topple.

We know LeBron James has been waiting for this day since June 16, when his team inexplicably lost the NBA title in game six to the mighty Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry‘s amazing play and leadership of his team helped them triumph with their first NBA championship in 40 years. Will LeBron finally get his revenge for not bringing home the trophy to Cleveland by beating the Warriors on Christmas day? We’ve got your way to watch all the action via live stream to find out.

The most anticipated NBA matchup of the year finally hits Dec. 25, when the two teams and their superstars go head to head. LeBron and the Cavs definitely have their work cut out for them as Golden State's team this year is even stronger than the one that buried the Cavs in the 2015 finals. Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors have put together the best start in league history, winning their first 24 games. They are 26-1 and appear right on course for yet another trip to the championships.

Golden State will have the home court advantage when the game kicks off at 5pm EST at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Most NBA analysts are calling the Warriors current lineup one of the strongest they’ve ever seen, so it will be really interesting to see how much damage they could do to the Cavs this time around. But the burning question of the day will be: is Riley Curry, 3, going to be there to cheer on her daddy? Or will she be at home playing with her new Chistmas toys?

