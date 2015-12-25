Sofia Carson & Dove Cameron’s Amazing ‘Descendants’ Performance At Disney Xmas

Getty

What would the Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration be without an amazing performance by Sofia Carson & Dove Cameron from the channel’s original movie ‘Descendants.’ The two joined other members of the cast for an epic song from the film!

The young cast of Disney Channel’s hit original movie Descendants got a warm welcome at the Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration, thrilling the audience with their hit song “Rotten To The Core.” Fans of movie – about the descendants of famous Disney villains living life with special powers – were sure to get a very Merry Christmas seeing the cast perform the song once again! Stars Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron shined in their roles alongside fellow Descendants stars, how exciting to see them all together again!

Sofia and Dove were joined by Descendants co-stars Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart with their magical rendition of “Rotten to the Core.” Dove brought to life her character of Mal, the daughter of Maleficent who is a natural born leader but only likes casting spells when she has to, as did Sofia in her role as Evie, daughter of Snow White’s Evil Queen who does her communicating via a magic mirror. Both women are Disney channel leading ladies, as Dove starred in the network favorite Liv & Maddie, while Sofia can be seen in the upcoming Disney Channel original movie Further Adventures in Babysitting coming in 2016. Haven’t seen Descendants yet? Buy it by clicking here.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

2015 marks the 32nd year for Disney’s iconic holiday parade and the Descendants cast was among amazing company, performing on a telecast that included plenty of hitmakers throughout the two hour show. Ariana Grande sang the Disney favorite “Zero to Hero,” while Jason Derulo added more Disney magic to the event with his rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” What a great way to spend Christmas Day with wonderful Disney tunes!

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Descendants cast performance?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.