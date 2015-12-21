Patrick Dempsey Reveals If He’d Return To TV After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Death

Image Courtesy of ABC

Patrick Dempsey’s beloved Derek Shepherd was shockingly killed off in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 11, but is he coming back to TV soon? Brace yourselves, McDreamy fans, the answer is here!

Is McDreamy about to make a TV comeback? Patrick Dempsey, 49, has been focusing on movies ever since his iconic character Derek Shepherd was killed on Grey’s Anatomy, but is he done with TV for good? Find out now!

“I would consider anything. I just have to be open and see what comes along,” he told Entertainment Weekly. Rejoice! Anyone else hoping for a Grey’s Anatomy prequel?

Everyone remembers where they were and what they were doing when Patrick’s character was killed off Grey’s Anatomy in a devastating car crash. It was one of the most shocking deaths in TV history. Honestly, we all assumed Patrick would be on the show forever. He is (and always will be) McDreamy!

Sadly, that was not the case. Patrick left to pursue other interests, including movies and racing. Shonda Rhimes revealed that she had no choice but to kill off Derek in order for Meredith and Derek’s love to remain true. That’s also exactly what she did with Lexie and Mark. #RIP.

Rumors swirled before 2015’s fall TV season that Patrick could possibly return to the small screen, but that didn’t happen. He’s been busy filming Bridget Jones’s Baby with Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth! We would love to see Patrick return to TV. The more Patrick, the better! But let’s be honest — we’re all secretly hoping for a Grey’s Anatomy cameo. Hey, it could happen. Watch Grey’s Anatomy from the beginning by joining Amazon Prime now!

