Miss Universe Swimsuit Competition: Top 15 Contestants Sizzle In Bikinis — See Pics

It’s one of the most exciting moments of the Miss Universe Pageant, the moment when the top 15 ladies show off their enviable figures and compete for the best bikini body!

Open a window because it’s getting hot in here! The top 15 contestants competed in the 2015 Miss Universe swimsuit competition on Dec. 20 and the bar was set high. Everyone from Miss Mexico to Miss USA absolutely blew us away with their beauty and grace.

We’ve never seen so many beautiful women in one place! It was a beauty explosion on the stage at the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant and we thought they all looked amazing. Check out the live stream of the pageant right here! We also have to admit it was awesome having Charlie Puth serenade the girls as they competed! CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHO WON & THE SHOCKING MIXUP AT THE END!

All of the women who didn’t make it to the top 15 still got the chance to strut around in their bikinis! But Miss Brazil, Marthina Brandt kicked it off in a hot fuchsia bikini and then Miss Australia Monika Radulovic, Miss Indonesia Anindya Putri and Miss Dominican Republic Clarissa Molina all wore the same pink bikini. By the end it was clear they all had the same choices to pick from and we thought that was really cool!

Then we had Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach come out in a black and white bikini and she looked fierce! Miss France Flora Coquerel, rocked in a blue bikini and Miss USA Olivia Jordan, followed it up with a pattered floral bikini and she looked amazing. Miss Curacao Kanisha Sluis, also wore a floral bikini and we loved it! Miss Belgium Annelies Toros owned it in her blue bikini and Miss Japan Ariana Myamoto who also opted for the floral bikini looked stunning.



But that was just the beginning because Miss Venezuela Mariana Jimenez rocked her gold bikini and her tan was flawless. Miss South Africa Refilwe Mthimunye was gorgeous and we love how Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez wore a black and white bikini and we loved how confident she was. Miss Mexico Wendy Esparza, looked amazing in her pink bikini and can we point out that her curves were out of control. To top it all off, Miss Thailand Aniporn Chalermburanawong wore a back and white bikini and her curls were bouncing as she made her way down the runway — so adorable!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the swimsuit competition? Sound off below and tell us who was your favorite!

