Rumer Willis: Could She Be The New ‘Bachelorette’ Next Season?

Is Rumer Willis going from the ballroom to ‘The Bachelorette’? A new report claims that Rumer is at the top of the list for potential Bachelorettes for next season!

Is Rumer Willis, 27, looking to find love — on The Bachelorette? The Dancing With the Stars winner is reportedly one of the names on the short list for the new Bachelorette next season. ABC thinks that Rumer would be “ratings gold,” the report reveals!

“Her agents are looking for wide assurances and controls so Rumer isn’t embarrassed by the experience, but she’s at the top of the list. ABC is convinced she’ll be ratings gold,” a source told OK! magazine.

We have to say, Rumer would make a great Bachelorette. She could go from winning the Mirror Ball trophy to winning the man of her dreams! All we ask is that Rumer’s DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy makes a cameo on the show!

Rumer is closer to Bachelor Nation than you might think. Rumer and former Bachelor Chris Soules became friends after meeting on Dancing With the Stars. Rumors swirled about the pair, but they are just friends!

Fresh off her DWTS win, Rumer headed to Broadway. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter tackled the role of Roxie Hart for the hit show. A fracture in her foot delayed her appearance in the show, but she pulled through!

Ben Higgins is the guy every girl wants this season on The Bachelor. If none of the girls vying for Ben’s heart become a fan-favorite, we could definitely see Rumer being the girl at the center of Bachelor Nation! HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Rumer as the new Bachelorette? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

