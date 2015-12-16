Selena Gomez Stunned By Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber’s Affair

Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian have been hooking-up for months in secret. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that no one is more shocked by the reported affair than Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber, 21, and Kourtney Kardashian, 36, took the world by surprise when their hook-up status was revealed. We know that her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is not happy about his baby mamma’s new boy toy. But how does Justin’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez feel? Here’s what we know.

“Selena’s just as shocked as everyone else over this. She’s known Kourtney for years and never would have pictured her and Justin together.” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We certainly don’t blame Selena for getting a little whiplash over this. After all, it was only a few weeks ago that Justin was singing “My Girl” to Selena at the piano bar inside the Montage Hotel.

Luckily for Selena it’s not likely that she’ll have to watch these two flaunt their romance around town — or on social media. According to a new report Justin and Kourtney plan to keep things as under the radar as they can. “They’ve been hanging out and messing around,” a source told Us Weekly. “I don’t see it becoming anything serious because the difference in age is too great and Justin likes being single, but they are having fun together.” You can buy Justin’s new album RIGHT HERE!

If these two are serious about hiding their hook-ups they might want to get a little more sneaky. Getting “touchy feely” in public isn’t the best way to keep a romance under wraps. And neither is leaving your booty-call’s hotel room at 4am — without your bra on. Yes, we’re talking to you Kourtney. Justin hasn’t done much to keep this conquest secret, either. Bragging about their hook-ups certainly didn’t help. But hey, if Justin and Kourtney want to have a good time we’re sure not going to try and stop them. And apparently neither is Kourtney’s mom. That’s right, Kris Jenner is all for this new plot line, er, we mean diversion.

Fortunately Selena isn’t home alone crying over Justin and Kourtney’s affair. She’s been keeping busy with her new rumored boyfriend Niall Horan, 22. We’re so happy Selena has a solid guy in her life right now but even still, we bet this news was not easy to swallow. No wonder she was so shocked!

