Monica Settles ‘Boy Is Mine’ Feud With Brandy With Crazy Confession: ‘There Was No Boy’

It’s been nearly two decades since Brandy and Monica’s chart-topping 1998 duet ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was released, but some important looming questions remain: Who exactly is the ‘boy’ the pair sing about, and what’s the truth about the songstress’ feud? Well, Monica has finally set the record straight!

Monica, 35, broke her silence Dec. 14 during an interview with Huffington Post Live, revealing that her ‘feud’ with Brandy, 36, was a lot of hot air. “People are still asking, ‘Who got the boy?’ she said, before dropping dropping the mother of all truth bombs: ‘there was no boy!’ Say what? There was no feud over a guy? We’ve been tricked!





“We played up the dramatics of it all, but we were 16 and 17!” she explains. “There was no boy, no beef.” In fact, Monica admits that the alleged feud between her and Brandy was basically a creation of their record label at first, but from there, it just snowballed into something much bigger. “It started off as brilliant marketing, and people started creating these skits, and then our fans divided, and it become this real thing,” she said. “But now as us being adults, it doesn’t exist. Brandy makes amazing music, so why would I tell a fan of mine that you can’t support her? It’s really frustrating. I am a huge supporter of everyone in the business, especially her.”

Monica also told Huffington Post Live that she and Brandy are indeed close friends today. And there’s proof they don’t have a beef with each other: The pair reunited in 2012 and together recorded “It All Belongs to Me” for Brandy’s album.

“We know that as different as we are, there’s room for both of us. I absolutely wish the best for her, because I know what the journey is like. I know what the life is like,” adds Monica. Sounds good to us, Monica! Friends over feuds!

