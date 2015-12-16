Justin Bieber Baptized In Tyson Chandler’s Bathtub After ‘Ravaged By Feelings Of Loss’

Getty

Justin Bieber’s faith and spirituality was upheld by pal Tyson Chandler, who did something very special for the pop star: offered up his bathtub for a baptism during a difficult time in Justin’s life. A new Justin was born!

NBA center Tyson Chandler is great friends with Justin Bieber, and when Justin was going through a hard time in 2014 and wanted to be baptized, Tyson came to his rescue, according to the January 2016 issue of GQ. Justin was looking for a place to hold the ceremony, and when all options ran out, Tyson thought quickly: what about his bathtub?!

Justin was going through a rough patch in early 2014 after a tumultuous 2013; he had been in trouble for reckless driving, issues with a pet monkey, and egging houses — the list is endless. But he sought guidance from famed Pastor Carl Lentz in New York City, according to GQ. “Ravaged by feelings of loss” after his fall from grace in the public eye, he asked his pastor if he could be baptized. And so the journey to rebirth began — thanks to Tyson!

Pastor Lentz is friends with Tyson, who was playing with the NY Knicks at the time. He called Tyson at 2:00am and asked if he could help him and Justin out, because everywhere he tried to perform the ceremony was being swarmed with paparazzi! Rude! Tyson’s a standup guy, and immediately helped them out by offering up the pool at his Upper West Side apartment complex. Only problem? It was closed at the time. Thinking quickly, Tyson brought Pastor Lentz and Justin to his place and said to use the bathtub!

Unconventional, but it did the trick! This wasn’t your normal bathtub; Tyson is 7’1″ and Justin is 5’9″ so there were absolutely no problems performing the ceremony right then and there! Since the ceremony, Justin has been trying his hardest to revamp his image, and it’s been working. He’s dedicated to his “rebirth” and revival (hey, Selena!), and hasn’t gotten in trouble in quite some time. Responsible looks good on him! You can buy Justin’s awesome new album RIGHT HERE!

