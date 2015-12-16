Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Crushed On Seth Meyers: ‘I Was Going To Ask You Out’

OMG! Jennifer Lawrence revealed to Seth Meyers on Tuesday that she had feelings for the late-night talk show host. Can you believe that the ‘Mockingjay’ star once thought about asking him out?

Jennifer Lawrence, 25, dropped a huge bombshell Dec. 15 on Late Night with Seth Meyers while remembering her 2013 Saturday Night Live hosting gig. J.Law is known for being outspoken — and even awkward at times — and she didn’t disappoint! Seth Meyers, 41, is happily married, but it’s hilarious to think how things could have worked out if the pair did actually become an item!





The actress didn’t hold back revealing her then-plan to snag Seth. “I had a really big crush on you,” J.Law, who hosted SNL in January 2013 said, adding that she created a romance between the pair in her head “because I’m delusional”. She even admitted that she expected Seth to ask her out first! But, that never happened. So she decided to take matters into her own hands and ask him out later in the week — but cold water was quickly throw on that plan.

What happened? “I was getting a costume fitting…and thank God I talked to the wardrobe lady,” Jen told Seth. “I was like, ‘I think I’m going to ask Seth Meyers out. I’m going to give him my number.’ And she was like, ‘Honey, he’s engaged’.” Ouch!



Fortunately Seth got a kick out of Jen’s revelation. Jen added that she’s happy for the now-married Seth: “You guys are married now, you’re safe, locked away…I would never go after another woman’s man. I always forget about step one — find out if he has a woman. I get so carried away and already go into the delusion of ‘Oh my God, we’re in love!’ Oh my God, I’m like a predator.” Don’t worry, Jen, we think your crush on Seth is adorable!

HollywoodLifers, is this one of your favorite J-Law confessions?