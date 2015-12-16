Harry Styles’ Long Curls During Carpool Karaoke — Expert Tips On How To Style

Promise I’m doing actual work, but I may have spent a half an hour watching this genius video of a carpool karaoke with James Corden and One Direction. And it got me thinking…

How does Harry Styles, 21, from One Direction, style his hair? It looks longer than ever, but also cooler than ever! We got an expert hair stylist to comment on how to style men’s hair to help you (or your guy) this holiday season! (Plus, watch the hysterical video by clicking here!)

Celebrity hairstylist Kristan Serafino says “less is more” when it comes to taming long curly hair.

“Begin by thoroughly, but gently, saturating your hair with Layrite’s Grooming Spray. Next, softly shape the fall of the curls to the desired style and let the hair air-dry. This will achieve a dry style that won’t leave your hair feeling overly stiff. To retain the hair’s natural curl, achieve great volume, as well as minimize frizz, resist touching your hair after it has been styled. Touching damp curls will separate the curls bond leaving them unruly and frizzy. Once the hair is completely air-dry, then you can gently tousle the curls without leaving the hair frizzy.”

It’s amazing how just one product can make such a huge difference. Harry completely rocks his long curls — he looks amazing. Remember the time he straightened his hair?



This carpool karaoke is an instant classic. Do you love Harry with super long hair?