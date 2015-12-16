Gwen Stefani Tells Blake Shelton: Stop Texting Miranda Lambert Or It’s Over

Getty, Image Courtesy of NBC

Uh oh, Blake Shelton’s in BIG trouble with his new lady! A new report claims that Gwen Stefani has given her man a major ultimatum after finding out that he was still texting with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert.

Gwen Stefani, 46, is not very happy with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 39, right now. The country crooner has reportedly been texting his ex, Miranda Lambert, 32, behind his girl’s back, and when the “Used To Love You” singer discovered the secret messages allegedly lost it on her man.

“Gwen has seen texts between Blake and Miranda,” a source close to the new couple tells InTouch Weekly inside the Dec. 28 issue. Sadly, the discovery has left Gwen “crushed,” claims the same source. So, what does this mean for her and Blake who have seemed so happy with their discreet displays of affection while filming The Voice? To hear more about Gwen and Blake, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

Gwen is reportedly concerned about being “used” by Blake, especially after her husband, Gavin Rossdale, allegedly cheated on her with their children’s nanny. “Gwen has some very strong feelings for Blake,” a source shared in the report, revealing they may have even discussed eloping once her divorce is finalized. But, the text messages have her spooked, and the source says, “[Gwen] gave [Blake] an ultimatum: Stop texting or else there’s no wedding.”

Blake’s response? To assure his lady that he’s not going anywhere — and he’s definitely not going back to Miranda. “He’s assured her he has true feelings for her,” claims a source close to the couple. He even allegedly told Gwen that Miranda was just “being crazy” by texting him, especially when she reportedly asked her ex-hubby to sit near her at the CMA Awards on Nov. 4. Eek!

Thankfully, Gwen and Blake seem to be falling more and more in love with each other every day based solely on their sweet interactions during The Voice finale episodes. Not only did she literally fall right into his arms in this video, but a HollywoodLife.com eyewitness claims that Blake treats Gwen as nothing short of a princess when they are together. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Gwen’s ultimatum is fair? Should Blake stop texting his ex-wife for her? Comment below with your thoughts.

