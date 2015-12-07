Michelle Obama’s Slicked Back Hair & Glossy Pink Lip At Kennedy Center Honors

Getty images

Michelle Obama tried out a sleek, new hairstyle as she attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 6. The First Lady was dressed to perfection, complimenting her show-stopping gown with slicked back hair and a glossy pink lip. We love her glamorous look — do you?

First Lady, Michelle Obama, 51, looked beyond beautiful at the 38th annual Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6. Joining her husband, President Barack Obama, 54, Michelle stole the show in a stunning strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a blue floral overlay. To complement her dressed up look, the First Lady wore her hair slicked back to better showcase her glowing skin and gorgeous pink lipcolor. Get the details on her look, and see how you can copy the First Lady for your next special occasion.

Michelle Obama has never been afraid to experiment with her look, trying out everything from thick fringe to a messy side ponytail in the past. So it should come as no surprise that when it came time for the annual Kennedy Center Honors event the First Lady tested out a new, fashion-forward look: slicked back hair! Letting her Oscar de la Renta dress take center stage, Michelle brushed her hair back for a sleek, straight look. The ‘do was simple, but proved elegant next to her breathtaking gown.

As if her hair wasn’t perfect enough, the First Lady showcased fresh, glowing skin punctuated by a glossy, pink lip. To further highlight her gorgeous look, Michelle added a touch of pink blush to the apples of her cheeks and thick, voluminous lashes.

To get a similar look to Michelle’s, blow dry your hair straight back and apply one to two pumps of Wella Professionals LuxeOil Reconstructive Elixir throughout your hair, being careful not to apply it directly to the roots. Flat iron for a super straight look like the First Lady’s and finish with a shine enhancing hairspray like Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray to keep the style in place.



Beauty aside, it was quite the star-studded night for Michelle, who joined her husband at the exclusive White House reception to pay tribute to honorees Carole King, George Lucas, Seiji Ozawa, Cicely Tyson and Rita Moreno. During the event, the President and First Lady received a standing ovation as they sat with the Honorees and spoke of their numerous accomplishments.

