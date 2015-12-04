Blake Shelton Wants Gwen Stefani & Kids To Spend Christmas On His Ranch

Getty Images

Blake Shelton has a very special Christmas plan in mind for Gwen Stefani and her three boys, and it takes place on his Oklahoma ranch! A Blake insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all about his ‘cowboy’ Christmas ideas, here!

Our hearts are melting from how sweet Blake’s Christmas plans for Gwen and the boys are. He’s looking for a little rest and relaxation over the holidays, and he wants to bring his new family with him. “Blake loves spending time on his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and he wants Gwen and the kids to have a peaceful time with him there over the holidays,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. You can buy Blake’s album Reloaded RIGHT HERE.

Having some down time isn't the only reason he wants to spend the holidays on his ranch. He's also hoping to give Gwen's kids some new experiences. "He feels that Kingston and Zuma would really benefit from being away from city life in Los Angeles and would love the great outdoors," the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "They could learn how to be cowboys, and Blake could teach them lots of other stuff that city folk don't know." Um, how are we supposed to deal with how cute this is?

Gwen seems to be pretty into the idea, and especially agrees with Blake’s fatherly instincts to get her boys out of the rush of the city for a little bit. “Gwen is very tempted by the suggestion, she’s been there before and loved it and she thinks it’ll be good for her boys after the tough year they’ve had,” said the source to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How sweet is it that Blake is looking out for Gwen’s kids? We love how much he cares for her family and can’t wait to see how their holiday together goes.

