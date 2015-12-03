Kylie Jenner Buys Sad ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas Tree For Her House — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s not such a bad little tree; maybe it just needs a little love? Kylie Jenner got into the holiday spirit by decorating her mansion with Charlie Brown-style Christmas tree! Click through to see a pic!

Kylie Jenner, 18, didn’t stop her Christmas decorating after decking out her Ferrari. She let her SnapChat followers know on Thursday, December 3, that she was in the middle of doing up her house with a classic holiday staple: the Charlie Brown Christmas tree! She may live life to it’s fullest, but she has no problem with a sparse tree. Click through to see her pic!

On SnapChat, Kylie made fun of her Christmas tree, which looks a little bare — and a lot like the iconic Charlie Brown tree! You can see right through it! There aren’t any ornaments on the tree yet, because honestly, it looks like decorations might make it tip over! It’s kind of strange that she would have such a small tree when she’s living in that huge mansion; you’d think that she would be someone who’d vie for the biggest and best tree of all. Buy the first season of KUWTK to see Kylie when she was just a kid!

We all know it, and we all love it. A Charlie Brown Christmas is one of the most celebrated holiday films of all time, and Charlie’s dinky little tree is the best part. Poor Charlie is trying his hardest to find the best tree ever, but can only find a tiny sprig of pine needles that desperately droops, adorned with just one shiny ornament. Hey, he tried!

As it turns out, Kylie actually did get a humongous tree, a tall and snow-covered beauty smack dab in her living room. Well, if you’ve got a place big enough, you might as well have multiple trees! Kylie clearly loves the holidays. She already turned her white Ferrari into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer! How cute is that?

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Kylie has such a little Christmas tree? Tell us in the comments!

