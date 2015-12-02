‘Married At First Sight’: Jessica Reveals Shocking Audiotape Of Ryan’s Brutal Death Threats

Image Courtesy of A&E

This is so scary! A new audio recording has been uncovered allegedly proving that ‘Married At First Sight’s’ Ryan De Nino had threatened to kill his wife Jessica Castro and make her whole family ‘disappear.’ Click here for the shocking details!

Whoa. This story just got a whole lot crazier! Married at First Sight‘s Ryan De Nino, 29, was first accused of making death threats against his wife of just a couple of months, Jessica Castro, 30, back in June 2015. Now, her lawyer is finally speaking out, allegedly revealing a shocking audio recording that proves Ryan threatened the lives of both Jessica and her family! Get the disturbing details below.



The audio recording, which was taken by Jessica in his New York apartment back in March 2015 and recently obtained by In Touch Weekly, allegedly explains why Jessica filed for a restraining order against Ryan back in June, and why her attorneys are now asking a judge to grant her a final order or protection. In the audiotape, which was reportedly played for In Touch by a close friend of Jessica’s, Ryan is allegedly heard threatening Jessica’s life before going after her family. Below is an excerpt from the recording:

“I should smack the s— out of you. What the f— do you think that you can do? let’s be real. What the f— do you think that you can do? I will break you into f—— pieces. I will break your dad into pieces. I will make your whole family disappear and your f—— dog-ass sister’s boyfriend.”

Those violent and horrifying claims were made after the series had wrapped filming and just one month after the two, who married in December 2014, had called it quits. When Ryan and Jessica reunited for the series’ reunion episode just two months later though, Ryan reportedly lost it again when he was caught on a liv mic saying, “She’s [Jessica] f—ing dead. When I get back to Brooklyn, she’s f—ing dead, this girl.” Court documents also claim that ahead of the reunion, the show’s production company supplied Jessica with security, to protect her against Ryan’s threats, just days before she was granted the restraining order.

Sadly, the terror doesn’t stop there. Jessica’s attorney Marc A. Rapaport, claims that dangerously little was known about Ryan —including his real name: it’s Oehl — prior to his entering the show, despite reports that he was screened by producers before being cast. Also troubling: In the tape Jessica made, he can also be heard telling her, “I’m in debt. I’m selling drugs.”



While the couple are still legally married — a circumstance Jessica’s lawyers claim is a direct result of Ryan’s “violent” behavior during their ongoing divorce proceedings — Jessica is said to be seeking justice. In addition to Ryan — whose case is expected to go to trial in January — the Married At First Sight contestant may also hold the show’s production company and network accountable. In other words, bad news all around.

