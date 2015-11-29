Who Is Goatman: 5 Things To Know About The Urban Legend

Tensions are high now that word has gotten out that Goatman, the hero we don’t need, but probably deserve, has been spotted alive and as menacing as ever. Are you like us and want to know more about this urban legend? Click through to learn five facts!

Goatman may be roaming the United States again, looking for lost hikers and unsuspecting teens as snacks. The urban legend, first reportedly seen in 1957, has allegedly been seen in three states recently: Texas, Wisconsin and Kentucky. Before you vow to never visit any of those places and plan out a new life living under your covers, read on to find out more about Goatman!

Where did Goatman come from?

There are several variations on Goatman’s origins. He may be a supernatural beast, like Big Foot. Or as some allege, the work of the devil himself! The strangest, but most popular theory is that he was the result of an experiment gone horribly wrong. A scientist at the Beltsville Research Agricultural Center in Maryland allegedly attempted to mix his assistant’s DNA with that of a goat. The rest was gruesome, murderous history.

What does Goatman look like?

Brace yourselves for this one. The Goatman legend varies from state to state, but one thing is always constant: his strange, grotesque demeanor. He’s described as a goat-humanoid hybrid, with matted, greasy fur on a human-like torso, and an oddly shaped, furry face featuring huge horns and pointed ears. He walks on two legs — except they’re cloven hooves. He doesn’t speak, but his roar is described as “a scream only the devil himself could make.”

Why are people afraid of Goatman?

Goatman has a pretty bad rap sheet when it comes to human encounters. First seen in 1957 in Maryland, the creature allegedly terrorized couples trying to sneak to Lover’s Lane, teenagers out and about — and maybe even killed a little dog! The next sighting, in 1962, ended with 14 hikers mysteriously dead! Police never reported what caused the strange circumstances of their deaths, leading many to believe this was just more proof.

Where does Goatman live currently?

The creature has allegedly been spotted by multiple eyewitnesses all over the country, including in Texas, Wisconsin and Kentucky. But he may still have his home base in Maryland, where he was first seen. In Prince Georges County, MA, there is a rusty old bridge — Governor’s Bridge — where underneath he may have built his lair. Those who were reported killed by Goatman in that area, apparently got too close to that cave.

Join Amazon Prime – Watch Thousands of Movies & TV Shows Anytime – Start Free Trial Now

How old is Goatman?

There are persisting theories that the “modern day” Goatman could be a derivative of ancient mythological creatures like the Greek Satyr, which was a “creature not to be messed with,” who sported many of the same goat-like features. The cheerier half-man, half-goat myth of Pan has also been suggested. Hey! And if you want to know even more about Goatman, pick up THIS book!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Goatman is real? Tell us in the comments!