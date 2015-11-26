Ed Sheeran’s Shocking Thanksgiving News: I’m Engaged

Getty

Ed Sheeran is officially off the market! Teddy claims he’s now engaged but you’re never going to believe who his betrothed is. Read on to find out more.

Ed Sheeran, 24, claims he’s a taken man. But his future partner is also another man! The British crooner dropped a Thanksgiving Day bombshell, saying he’s engaged to fellow singer James Blunt, 41. But before you start weeping, know it’s only a joke that Teddy decided to play on his fans via social media.



We don’t know if the “Thinking Out Loud” singer is doing just that, but Ed posted a hilarious photo to his Instagram Nov. 26 of him holding hands and looking friendly with fellow British singer James, captioning the pic, “We would like to announce our engagement.” So don’t worry Teddy fans, he’s not betrothed and just having some fun at our expense. The photo was snapped on the red carpet of Australia’s Aria Awards Nov. 25.

We would like to announce our engagement A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 25, 2015 at 9:56pm PST

In real life, Ed is currently dating Cherry Seaborn, who he started seeing in September roughly six months after parting ways with Athina Andrelos, 24. But Cherry isn’t some random that he met on tour. He’s actually known the singer for years. The couple attended school together at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk, according to the Mirror UK. Get Ed Sheeran’s “X — The Wembley Edition” by clicking here.

During their Labor Day weekend, Ed was overheard telling his friends about Cherry and he reportedly made it clear she was his gal. The couple spent the holiday weekend hanging out in Las Vegas, Nevada with Calvin Harris, 31, and a few friends. Taylor Swift‘s, 25, boyfriend even shared a group picture of himself alongside Ed and Cherry on Instagram. “What a crew at Wet Republic today,” he wrote after the show.

So good news for Cherry and band news for James! Ed, you’re such the jokester!

