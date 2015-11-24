Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: She’s Moving Faster Than Him But He Loves It

Courtesy of Instagram

Blake Shelton absolutely adores Gwen Stefani, but he’s not ready to plan their future together, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Don’t worry, though. Even though he needs more time, he loves that Gwen has been bringing up talks about what lies ahead for them.

Gwen Stefani, 46, recently admitted she “loves” Blake Shelton, 39, but it may be a while before we hear him say the same to her. She’s moving pretty fast in their relationship, while he’d rather take his time getting to know her more before they get super serious, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Blake is having fun and really enjoying his relationship with Gwen, but if anyone is moving fast it’s Gwen. She is bringing up a lot of future talk and Blake is very happy about that, but he definitely wants to take his time and get to know her more before they get more serious,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

To hear more about Blake and Gwen, head over to iTunes and download the HollywoodLife podcast for free!

But don’t worry, Gwake fans. Just because Blake doesn’t want to move so fast doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. In fact, Blake is very much looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his ladylove. “Like millions of people on Thanksgiving, Blake wants to watch football, and he wants to watch all the games with Gwen,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He just wants to make sure it’s fun. “He wants to make it a fun Thanksgiving and have it be very, very chill. He just would like it to be not that serious of a thing.”

Blake and Gwen just started dating, so it makes sense that he’d want to take things slow. Plus, they both just came out of divorces. Blake should take all the time that he needs before wanting to get serious again.

Join Amazon Prime – Watch Thousands of Movies & TV Shows Anytime – Start Free Trial Now

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Should Blake and Gwen get married one day? Are you surprised she’s moving faster than him? To buy Gwen’s new song, “Used To Love You,” click here.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.