Beyonce Goes Braless & Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Dress At Boxing Match

What a knockout! Beyonce narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction on Nov. 21 when she was spotted going braless and showing off her ample cleavage in a plunging black gown at a Las Vegas boxing match. Get the details on her racy ringside outfit here!

All hail Queen Bey! All eyes were on Beyonce, 34, when she arrived to the Miguel Cotto and Saul ‘Canelo‘ Alvarez boxing match with her husband Jay Z, 45, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 21. The hot mama flashed some serious cleavage (and major side-boob) in an extremely low-cut black gown that dipped down almost as far as her belly button! Honestly, it was so sexy we didn’t know where to look!

We have to hand it to Beyonce — we honestly don’t know how she managed to keep her assets in place, as she was an inch away from a wardrobe malfunction. The “Diva” singer wowed in a her plunging draped black silk dress by Michael Costello, which was as elegant as it was revealing. The slinky dress featured a daring low-cut neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage, as well as a sexy thigh-high split.

To compliment her show-stopping look, Bey added a metallic box clutch, platform stiletto heels, giant diamond and emerald embellished earrings and a few jaw-dropping statement rings. In keeping with the glamorous look, she also styled her hair into smooth Old Hollywood-style waves and a striking green smokey eye look.

While this look may be a little daring for some, you can still emulate Queen Bey, albeit in a more toned down way, with this plunging black floor-length gown. Though a bit more modest than Beyonce's, this silky number is sure to make a statement at your next holiday party. Pair it with strappy stilettos and sparkly jewels for a Bey-approved look all your own.



HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Beyonce’s daring gown? Is this one of her hottest looks ever? Sound off below!

