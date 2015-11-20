Kate Middleton’s Pretty Ponytail — Get Her Casual, 5 Minute Style

Getty

Kate Middleton made effortless beauty look totally sophisticated when she sported a classic ponytail hairstyle. The Duchess amped up the casual hair look by giving her pony a hint of volume and soft waves.

It looks like Kate Middleton, 33, was tired of the wind messing up her perfect blowout. On November 20, she traded in her typical long and loose locks for an easy ponytail style that still looked gorgeous (and showed off her fitted grey coat!). Find out how to upgrade your ponytail like Kate, and be out the door in a matter of minutes!



While Kate’s ponytail may have seemed like a completely effortless style, her soft volume and high-shine locks definitely came courtesy of a bouncy blowout pre-ponytail. For a similar look, sans the extra effort, plan to copy her ponytail on second-day hair that’s already been blown out.

Spray in a bit of dry shampoo like L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Blow Dry It Longwear Spray to freshen up your blowout. Once you’ve given your hair a quick brush to smooth through any tangles, use your boar bristle brush to gather your hair into a ponytail slightly below the crown of your head. If you have bangs like the Duchess, criss-cross two bobby pins to loosely fasten them at the top of your head, for a more voluminous look.

Kate Middleton’s Ponytail Hairstyle — Copy Her Casual Look

To keep your pony looking polished, take a one-inch section of the hair and wrap it around the elastic to keep it covered. You can set your style with a light-hold hairspray, but as evidenced by Kate’s loose strands, flyaways are totally okay.



Do you like that Kate switched things up a bit with a ponytail?

— Marissa DeSantis