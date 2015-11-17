Zayn Malik Reveals The Truth About ‘Larry’ & Other Secret One Direction Relationships

Zayn Malik’s Nov. 17 interview has been very revealing, but the juiciest bit of info is about Larry, the (possibly) fictional relationship of Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. So what did Zayn have to say about the pair? We have the answer!

Brace yourselves, Directioners, cause Zayn Malik, 22, got real about those Louis Tomlinson, 23, and Harry Styles, 21, rumors. He finally gave a solid answer on Nov. 17 as to whether Larry is, or has ever been, a thing. Here’s what we know.

One Direction fans love to imagine that some of the guys are actually in love, with the most popular being ‘Larry’ – the combo of Louis and Harry. And while that would be a very handsome couple, Zayn’s Nov. 17 Fader interview totally crushed that fantasy. “There’s no secret relationships going on with any of the band members,” says Zayn. Aww boo.

Not only are they not true, but the rumors are kind of bugging the guys and hurting their relationships with each other. “It’s not funny, and it still continues to be quite hard for them,” says Zayn. “They won’t naturally go put their arm around each other because they’re conscious of this thing that’s going on, which is not even true. They won’t do that natural behavior.” Now that we think about it, it has to be kind of a bummer to spark rumors every time you hug your friend in public. And these guys spend a lot of time together in public, so it kind of puts a strain on their relationship to force themselves not to be affectionate. Poor guys.

However, Zayn isn’t trying to say that the shipping is bad. He totally gets why the fans do it, and he chalks it up to passion. “It’s just the way the fans are. They’re so passionate, and once they get their head around an idea, that’s the way it is regardless of anything. If it wasn’t for that passionate, like, almost obsession, then we wouldn’t have the success that we had.” We’re so glad to see that even though Zayn moved on, and is planning for his new solo single Befour, he still has respect for the fans. They’re the reason he’s the reason he’s so successful, and it’s important that he doesn’t lose sight of that. And we can live without Larry, if we must.



What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Is Zayn covering up all this Larry business, or is he telling the truth?

— Emy LaCroix