‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Promises To Always ‘Love & Support’ Meri After Affair

The stars of ‘Sister Wives’ stick together, even after betrayal. Meri Brown finally came clean about her catfish affair on the Nov. 15 season finale of the hit reality show, and Kody Brown has vowed he will always ‘love and support’ Meri.

Meri Brown’s catfish affair is now out in the open, but Kody Brown still has nothing but love for Meri, 44. After Meri confessed to an online affair and revealed she’d been “catfished,” Kody admitted that he and Meri are working on their relationship.

“I will love and support @MeriBrown1 ALWAYS!!! She needs to let me. Working on it! #SisterWives,” Kody tweeted after the intense Sister Wives finale. Meri was in a vulnerable place and that’s why she reached out online. She believed she was talking to a man, but she eventually discovered that the person had been a woman all along.

Meri didn’t want to keep things with Kody, so she opened up about the affair on the season 6 finale. She now regrets her actions, but now she and Kody can move forward. However, Meri revealed that she received threats after her catfish affair was exposed! Yikes!

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kody and the rest of the family have completely forgiven Meri for her emotional affair. While what she did was wrong, they realize that Meri was feeling neglected by the family.

“The family forgives Meri completely, they’re not blaming her for it at all. They understand why she got caught up in it – she was feeling lonely and neglected,” a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve all vowed to make sure she never feels that way again, since she came clean the whole family has rallied around her to show their their love.”

Well, we hope that Meri and Kody can work out their problems and come out stronger than ever. They always do what’s best for the family. Meri even divorced Kody so he could marry his youngest wife Robyn, who is now pregnant.

