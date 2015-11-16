Gavin Rossdale Will Never Stop Loving Gwen Stefani: Knows He Made ‘A Lot Of Mistakes’

Getty

Gwen Stefani may be dating Blake Shelton, but her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, will never stop loving her, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, he knows he ‘made a lot of mistakes,’ and if he could, he’d ‘turn back the clock’ and do things differently. Aww.

Gavin Rossdale, 50, regrets the “mistakes” he made, which may or may not include allegedly cheating with nanny Mindy Mann, while married to Gwen Stefani, 46, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. And if he had the power to turn back time, like those sexy witches did on Charmed, he’d do things a lot differently. Find out more here!



“Gavin will never stop loving Gwen. She’s the love of his life and the mother of his children. He never wanted to divorce, and he wishes they could have stayed together. He knows he made a lot of mistakes and he’d do anything to turn back the clock and do things differently,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Gavin and Gwen have a lot of history — they met in 1995 — so it makes sense that the Bush rocker would have a hard time getting over his ex, if ever. Plus, it can’t be easy watching her start a new relationship with her Voice co-star, Blake Shelton. But Gavin understands he made “mistakes” in his marriage. It’s unfortunate that they led to a divorce, but at least he regrets making them.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, one of the “mistakes” Gavin made was allegedly sleeping with Mindy after Gwen gave birth to their son, Apollo, Access Hollywood claimed. And Gwen allegedly didn’t find out about the affair until Feb. 2015, when she reportedly found explicit texts exchanged between Gavin and Mindy. That’s rough stuff. Perhaps in time, they’ll come back together. To hear more about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!



Join Amazon Prime – Watch Thousands of Movies & TV Shows Anytime – Start Free Trial Now

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Is there a chance Gavin and Gwen will get back together?

— Chris Rogers



Follow @ChrisRogers86

JavaScript is required to load the comments.