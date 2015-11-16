Charlie Sheen, Magic Johnson & 5 Other Celebs Who’ve Had HIV

Getty

News that Charlie Sheen is HIV positive came as a shock for many, but this isn’t the first time a famous individual has had to make that dreadful announcement.

Charlie Sheen, 50, and Magic Johnson, 56, are only a few of the celebs who have had to share their very private struggle with HIV with the world. Check out a few of the other public figures who have dealt with the life threatening disease in the public eye.



1) Charlie Sheen

News that Charlie is HIV positive broke on Nov. 16. The actor, who was once married to Denise Richards, has managed to stay out of the spotlight over the past year, but he plans to tell about his battle with HIV on The Today Show‘ on Nov. 17.

2) Magic Johnson

The NBA star announced he was diagnosed life-threatening disease in 1991 at the age of 32. He retired abruptly but it was in 1996 that he played his final game for the LA Lakers. In August 2015, Magic turned 56 years old.

3) Freddie Mercury

The Queen singer contracted the disease around the age of 41 but it was only when he was 45 that he announced the news to the public. Sadly, 24 hours after he told the world, he passed away.

4) Arthur Ashe

It was believed that the Tennis player contracted HIV during a blood transfusion in the early ’80s. He was 49 when he passed away.

Join Amazon Prime – Watch Thousands of Movies & TV Shows Anytime – Start Free Trial Now

5) Eric “Eazy-E” Wright

In 1995, the co-founder of the influential group N.W.A. announced he was diagnosed at the age of 31 and months later, he passed away. The rapper had seven children with six different women.

6) Robert Reed

The most beloved TV father (from The Brady Brunch) tested HIV positive before his death in 1992.

7) Keith Haring

The artists was diagnosed with AIDS in 1988. He was openly gay and contracted the disease through sex. He spent the rest of his life raising AIDS awareness and passed away at the age of 31.

— Shira Benozilio

JavaScript is required to load the comments.