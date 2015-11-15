The Vamps Pay Tribute To 2 Team Members Who Were Shot & Killed In Paris Attacks

This is heartbreaking. British pop bank The Vamps lost two team members in the Paris attacks on Nov. 13. They took to Facebook to share a touching tribute to the pair, including photos of the victims and a heart wrenching message. We have the details.

Two members of The Vamps‘ record label in France were killed in the attack at the Bataclan in Paris on Nov. 13. The band, heartbroken by the news, took to Facebook to share a tribute to the two lost team members, Marie Mosser, 24, and Thomas Ayad, 32. You can see their heartfelt message here.

The young British pop band The Vamps were shocked and horrified to hear that two members of their French team had been killed at the Eagles of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan. The pair, who were part of the Universal Music Group in France, are confirmed victims of the attack. According the The Mirror, they were handlers of the band whenever they performed in France, and they became very close with the boys. So when the they heard that Thomas and Marie were lost in the attack, they took to Facebook to share their sorrow.

The band shared pictures of Marie and Thomas, saying “we want to pass on our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Thomas and Marie who were a huge part of The Vamps team in France and who tragically passed away Friday night in Paris. They will be sorely missed by us and all that knew them. Brad, James, Connor and Tristan.” So heartbreaking. Guitarist James McVey sent out his own separate message, singing the praises of the “talented and welcoming” team members, calling the events “incomprehensible.”

Absolutely devastated to lose incredibly talented and welcoming members of our French record label last night. Incomprehensible #paris — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) November 14, 2015

Our hearts are with The Vamps, the friends and families of Marie and Thomas, and all of the victims’ families in Paris.



— Emy LaCroix