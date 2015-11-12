Shonda Rhimes Admits She’s Killed Off Characters Because She Was Upset With Actors

Image Courtesy of Comedy Central, Courtesy of ABC

Shonda Rhimes has a way of making feel all kinds of feelings. Some of our favorite characters on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and ‘Private Practice’ haven’t lived to see another day, and the creator of Shondaland reveals she’s killed off certain characters because she was mad at the actors! Who is she talking about?!

Shonda Rhimes has some explaining to do! During an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, the TGIT leader admits to killing off characters on her shows because she was upset with certain actors. We’ve lost a lot of characters on her shows — Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, Private Practice — who is she referring to?!

Larry asks Shonda on the Nov. 11 episode of his show if she’s ever killed off a character because she didn’t like the actor. Larry makes sure Shonda is forced to answer the question honestly — there’s no backing out of this one. “Yes. And I’m not naming names,” Shonda replies.

Well, this certainly piques our interest! Shonda’s main shows — Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, Private Practice and How To Get Away With Murder have featured some of our all-time favorite characters on television. And we’ve had to say goodbye to many of them.

So who could Shonda be talking about? We’re not going to guess, but we’ll just name out some of the characters we’ve lost in Shondaland. On Private Practice, both Pete (Tim Daly) and Dell (Chris Lowell) didn’t make it. On Scandal, we’ve most notably lost James (Dan Bucatinsky). On Grey’s Anatomy, we’ve lost beloved characters like George (T.R. Knight), Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Lexie (Chyler Leigh), Mark (Eric Dane) and most recently Derek (Patrick Dempsey).

Take your wildest guesses now. Knowing Shonda, we’ll never know who she’s talking about. As much as we still cry over these deaths when we catch a rerun, Shonda knows what she’s doing. No matter what — we’ll always bow down to Shonda.

