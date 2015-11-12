Gwen Stefani Idolizes Jennifer Garner’s ‘Grace’ In Dealing With Cheating Husband

Getty Images

In Gwen Stefani’s struggle to cope with her ex-husband’s cheating scandal, she’s looking to someone who just went through the same thing, and came out on top: Jennifer Garner! She knows the burden of having a husband who slept with the nanny, and Gwen wants her guidance.

It was the summer of breakups, and after Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck went through a brutal divorce, soon came Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale‘s explosive breakup. Gwen sees Jennifer as her role model in dealing with Gavin’s cheating, because she dealt with Ben’s with such strength, according to our EXCLUSIVE source.

“Jennifer Garner is a role model for Gwen right now,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She just went through the same thing and she handled it with such grace and dignity. Seeing how she dealt with such a humiliating and heartbreaking situation, and still managed to put the kids first is an inspiration for Gwen.” To hear more about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

“Gwen did not want this news about Gavin and the nanny to go public,” the source continued. “She hates people feeling sorry for her; it’s a nightmare. She’s planning to keep her head down and focus on her kids and her work the same way Jennifer Garner did. She’s hoping she can put it in the past as quickly as possible, and wants people to forget about this and focus on her new album.”

Gwen’s world was turned upside down when she discovered texts and illicit photos between her husband and their children’s nanny, Mindy Mann, on the family iPad. Gavin’s cheating was the catalyst for their painful divorce, and now that the scandal has gone public, Gwen’s had to face her grief head-on. Jennifer and Ben’s story was almost identical to theirs. Ben was caught cheating with their nanny as well, resulting in their divorce. But Jennifer came out on top, not letting the revelation affect her too much.

Maybe these two will become friends after their shared experiences! Gwen’s following Jennifer’s example, and it’s clear that she’s going to be better than ever now that she’s out of a bad relationship. Her new music, and new relationship with Blake Shelton, are incredible!

Join Amazon Prime – Watch Thousands of Movies & TV Shows Anytime – Start Free Trial Now

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer’s a good role model for Gwen? Tell us in the comments!

— Samantha Wilson, Reporting by Allison Swan

JavaScript is required to load the comments.