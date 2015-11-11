‘Sister Wives’: Meri’s Affair — 5 Things To Know About Her Cheating On Kody Brown

Courtesy of Getty Images

‘Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown thought she was having an online love affair with a man named Sam. But now, it turns out she was the victim of a ‘catfishing’ scenario and had actually been corresponding with a woman. We’ve got some big details about her affair that will shock you!

Meri Brown, 44, stunningly reveals that she had been the victim of “catfishing” on the season finale of Sister Wives, airing Nov. 15. When the Browns take a family trip to Alaska in the final episode, Meri sits down with Kody Brown and her sister wives to divulge what really went down during her online love connection. Here are five things to know about Meri’s emotional internet affair.

1. She was a victim of “catfishing”.

“During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were,” Meri told Us Weekly in a statement. “I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances.”

2. Meri wasn’t even communicating with a man.

She ended up creating an emotional attachment to a woman from Oklahoma named Jackie Overton, posing as a man named “Sam Cooper” online.

3. Meri was going to leave Kody for “Sam.”

Before realizing she was the victim of catfishing, Meri had developed such an emotional connection to the person she thought was “Sam Cooper” that she was planning on leaving Kody for him. She ended up divorcing Kody anyway, but that was so his youngest wife Robyn Brown, could become his legal wife and her kids could get his insurance and benefits.

4. Meri’s sister-wife Robyn knew she was being catfished, but didn’t stop it.

Robyn knew Meri was being catfished the whole time, yet betrayed Meri by not doing anything. “Robyn absolutely knew from the beginning that Meri was being catfished,” a source told In Touch Weekly in their Oct. 8 issue. “Robyn sat back and just watched as the whole scam unraveled.”

5. Robyn’s close friend told her about the online affair after fans of the show reached out to her!

One of Robyn’s closest friends, Kendra Pollard-Parra, admitted to knowing about Meri’s relationship earlier on, and told Robyn about it after fans of the show reached out to her with information about Meri’s affair. “I brought it up to Robyn and we looked and we saw there was definitely a relationship going on,” she told In Touch.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Meri getting catfished? Should she have seen this coming? Sound off in our comments below!

— Beth Shilliday

