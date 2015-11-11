Getty Images

John Goodman is a new man! The actor, who was once pushing 400 pounds, has lost an incredible 100 pounds. John’s got a sleek physique now, but it wasn’t an easy process. Read on to hear about his weight loss regimen!

After years of oscillating weight, John Goodman, 63, is finally to a healthy and happy place. The legendary actor lost 100 pounds in 2010, but gained it back by 2013 — and now he’s lost it again! His trainer says it’s for good this time, because John’s committed to his regimen. It doesn’t hurt that he looks like a million bucks, either!

As we see more of John on the red carpet lately, it feels like we’ve been seeing a lot less! While attending the premiere of his new film Trumbo on October 9, John appeared shockingly skinnier than the last time anyone had seen him. Fans were dying to know just exactly how he could have changed his weight so radically. The secret? Ditching alcohol, skimping on sugar, exercising and going Mediterranean. Not so easy!

“This didn’t happen overnight — it’s been an ongoing process,” said Mackie Shilstone, John’s trainer. “There needs to be strategic planning. This time, he really wanted to do it.” Back in 2007, John started a strict regimen in order to drastically drop weight from his nearly 400 pound frame. Mackie had him start a Mediterranean diet, which leans heavily on fish, nuts, olive oil, veggies and fruit. Delicious, but very strict when you’re used to eating whatever you want!

John has been incredibly honest about his struggles with weight. “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next,” John told PEOPLE in 2010. After losing an astonishing 100 pounds by 2010, John began gaining the weight back by 2013. But for the second time in five years, he’s achieved that incredible goal yet again, thanks to diet and exercise.

John’s workout plan is working out six days a week, using the elliptical and treadmill machines as his secret weapons to sculpting his new figure. He also makes sure to take 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day, a major way to burn calories. With that perseverance, along with eating healthily and still not drinking, he’s been able to commit to a new lifestyle. He looks fantastic!

