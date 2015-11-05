Justin Bieber Admits His Nude Photos Reveal His True Size: ‘That’s As Big As She Gets’

Courtesy of Instagram

Once Justin Bieber’s penis hit the Web on Oct. 7, there isn’t much more for the Biebs to hide. So in a new interview, he wasn’t ashamed to admit that the pics showed his junk completely true to size! See what he said below!

Justin Bieber, 21, left nothing to the imagination when he bared it all while on vacation in Bora Bora, and it was all caught on camera! Although Justin admitted shortly after the pics leaked that he felt violated, Justin hasn’t let it get to him that his penis is all over the Internet. In fact, in a new interview, he revealed that the pictures expose his privates at their biggest anyway!

As soon as the pictures leaked, Justin told Billboard that he was scared about what was about to be exposed to the world. “I first saw the one with the black bar over it. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I just got out of the water. Shrinkage is real.’” But his initial concern apparently went away once he realized that he actually hadn’t suffered the shrinkage humiliation, because he made a pretty hilarious confession! “That’s as big as she gets.”

Omg! We’re glad to hear that Justin isn’t super embarrassed about his revealing pics, but we didn’t expect him to admit that much! Clearly he takes pride in what his family jewels have to offer!

Someone else who is proud of Justin’s size is his dad Jeremy Bieber. Shortly after Justin’s photos leaked, Jeremy joked about Justin’s penis on Twitter, writing, “What do you feed that thing? #Proud daddy.” Jeremy’s relatively gross message appalled fans and even sparked a snippy response from Bette Midler, but Justin didn’t have a problem with his dad’s tweet.

“My dad made light of it, but I don’t think that’s sick and twisted,” he told Billboard. “It was funny. Dads are going to be dads.”

Considering Justin revealed that the pics showed his true size, it’s probably hard for him not to think his dad’s proud tweet was humorous. Despite the fact that Justin mentioned he felt “super violated” by the pictures, it sounds like he’s beginning to make light of it himself. Frankly, the pics are already out there for all to see, so we’re thinking he’s just going to own it now! More power to you, Justin!

