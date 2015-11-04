Rory Feek’s New Update On Joey’s Terminal Cancer: She’s Said Goodbye To Our Daughters

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so heartbreaking. Rory Feek gave an update on his wife, Joey’s, terminal cancer, and revealed how she spent one of her final days with their daughters, Heidi, Hopie and Indiana. Read the emotional blog post here.

Joey Feek is spending the time she has left with her husband, Rory Feek, and their family. The country singer, who bravely decided to stop her cancer treatment last month, will leave behind a young daughter, Indiana, and two teenage stepdaughters, Heidi and Hopie, when she succumbs to her illness, and she made sure to let them know how much she loves them before saying goodbye.

The country music couple welcomed their daughter, Indiana, in Feb. 2014, but Rory also has two daughters from a previous relationship. In his newest blog post, he outlines how close Heidi and Hopie are to his wife, and reminisced about a recent day the girls spent together, during which Joey sadly began saying her goodbyes.

“The girls drove up here from Nashville yesterday to see Joey and spend time with her, and to spend time with their baby sister Indiana,” he writes. “Joey is still sleeping a lot and she hasn’t been outside the house in over a week. Too weak and too tired to even try to get up and go out. But today she did. The sun was shining and a slight breeze was blowing the golden leaves that were falling from nearby trees, as Joey got up from her bed and stepped through the back screen-door and found a spot between the girls on her mama’s porch swing. And she held their hands in hers and talked with them. She told them how much she loved them, and how proud she is of them. And how proud she is to be their mother. And then she talked with them about the one thing that she didn’t think she would ever have to talk with them about: Leaving them. And then she told them of the day when they’ll be together again in Heaven.”

Rory adds that, although some tears were shed, the conversation eventually turned into a happy one. “From the porch we all smiled because we knew in that instant, no matter what happens, Joey will always be with us,” he says. “She’ll be in our little Indiana’s smile…and in our hearts forever.”

Joey and Rory announced on their website Oct. 23 that they’d be canceling the remainder of their tour dates for November and December because of Joey’s cervical cancer, after finding out a final round of chemotherapy didn’t work. “We came home. Not to die. But to live,” Rory wrote. “To put our hands in each others and sit out on the back porch and watch the sun set as our sweet little baby girl plays on a blanket in front of us. To bask in the glory of the beautiful life He’s blessed us with, and try not to question why we can’t have more of it together. And why He is allowing this to happen.”

–Alyssa Norwin

