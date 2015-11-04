Gigi Hadid & Joe Jonas Split: She ‘Just Wasn’t That Into Him’

The Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas breakup came as a shock to everyone, but despite their very public displays of affection, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Gigi ‘just wasn’t that into’ him. Awww! Check out the details.

Gigi Hadid, 20, and Joe Jonas, 26, may have been the epitome of young love just a week ago, but it turns out that one of them may have been a little more interested than the other. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Gigi just wasn’t feeling it with Joe and made the decision to move on. We have all of the details.

“Gigi and Joe split because she honestly just wasn’t that into him,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sad! Apparently Gigi was Joe’s dream girl for quite a while, and when he finally got her, he got a little overwhelming for Gigi. “He was obsessed with her and has been for a long time. He was texting and calling her even when she was with Cody. He smothered her and wanted her to come on tour with him.”

We think it’s sweet how much Joe liked Gigi, but we definitely understand how an overbearing boyfriend can get old real quick. Gigi can’t be expected to follow Joe’s new band, DNCE, around the country. She just got the biggest gig of her life walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she’s only going to get busier after that. “Gigi’s career is blowing up right now and she is focused on that. She’s not about to drop everything and go on tour with him. It seemed like a good time to take a break.”

Joe is surely upset by the split, but he has plenty to keep his mind off it with his new band and tour, so we’re sure he’ll come out of this stronger than ever. While we hate to see this adorable young relationship end after just 5 months, we understand where Gigi is coming from and hope that the two of them can stay friends!



What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Gigi have dumped Joe? Sound off below!

— Emy LaCroix, Reporting by Tim Plant