One Direction Not Splitting Up For Good: Already Open To Reunion Tour

It won’t be long, Directioners! As 1D’s world tour ended with one final concert in the UK on Oct. 31, fans have been worried whether they will ever get back together again, but HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal they’re already open to a comeback! Read the full scoop here!

They’ve said their goodbyes for now, but they’ll be back! One Direction may have just played their last show in the UK before they take an expected and well-deserved hiatus, but HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that one day, when their rested and ready, they’re likely to return for a series of concerts. Hooray!

“They’re not shutting the door on 1D altogether, it’s just the end of a chapter of their lives,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The guys want to prove it in their own right, Harry and Niall are hoping to push solo material through, while Liam and Louis will take some much-needed time off.”

Things got a little emotional for the fans and the band when they closed the chapter on their current On The Road Again tour with a final show in Sheffield, England, on Oct. 31. Our source goes on to say that the lads will likely reunite after their hiatus once they’ve had a chance to recuperate, and that it could be a huge earner for them when they’re older.

“No one knows what the future really holds, but one day, when they’re a little older, a money-spinning reunion tour could be on the cards,” the source continued. “But for now, after the money-spinning concerts, and being in the constant limelight, it’s an opportunity for them to relax and enjoy their riches. They deserve it!”

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, the One Direction boys couldn’t hold back their emotions during their final performance of this tour, as they delivered a special message to their adoring fans.

“I can tell you this, we will be back,” Niall Horan told fans, according to the UK’s Independent.

“This is the end of the On The Road Again tour, not the end of One Direction,” Liam Payne promised. Harry Styles really pulled on our heartstrings. “Please don’t forget us,” he said. “We will always be here for you, you guys are the most incredible fans.”

