Justin Bieber Reveals Track List For ‘Purpose’ — See List Of Songs On New Album

Ah, you can’t do this to us, Justin Bieber! With just 16 days left until the singer’s new album, ‘Purpose,’ is finally released, he’s giving us a closer look at what we can expect by revealing the track list. Find out ALL the new song names here!

In just over two weeks we’ll all be listening to Justin Bieber’s Purpose on repeat, but as a little taste of what’s to come, he’s finally revealed the names of all the songs appearing on the album. Click inside to see the full track list and start speculating what each song might be about! To hear more about Justin Bieber, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

We already know that the Biebs is collaborating with stars like Ed Sheeran, Skrillex, Ariana Grande and more for this new record, and now we know all the song names, too! One by one, the 21-year-old posted pictures on Instagram of the titles written as graffiti art in different cities all around the world. Seriously — so cool!

Justin has been hard at work promoting this new album for weeks, and he’s already seen a ton of success from its first two songs, “What Do You Mean?” and “Where Are U Now.” He just released the third song, “Sorry,” on Oct. 23, and it’s already getting a ton of buzz — the dance video received over 25 million views in less than three days! What we’re most interested to see, though, is what will happen during the first week of album sales…because One Direction is dropping their highly-anticipated record, Made In The A.M., on the very same day. Rivalry alert!

Keep checking back because we’ll continue to update the list as Justin adds more to Instagram, but here’s what we know so far:

1) Mark My Words

2) I’ll Show You

3) What Do You Mean?

4) Sorry

5) Love Yourself (this is the one with Ed!)

6) Company

7) No Pressure featuring Big Sean

8) No Sense featuring Travi$ Scott

9) The Feeling featuring Halsey

10) Life Is Worth Living

11) Where Are Ü Now featuring Jack Ü

12) Children

13) Purpose

14) Been You

15) Get Used To Me

16) We Are featuring Nas

17) Trust

18) All In It

19) What Do You Mean (Remix)

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to finally hear Purpose? What song are you looking forward to most?

— Alyssa Norwin

