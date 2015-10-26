Rick Ross Posts Racy Snapchat Video Of His Fiancee Lira Galore In Lingerie — See Pics

Courtesy of Snapchat, Getty

Talk about sexy time! When Rick Ross had an intimate night with his fiancee Lira Galore, he had no problem sharing some of their steamy moments on Snapchat!

Rick Ross, 39, thinks his model fiancee Lira Mercer (a.k.a. Lira Galore), 22, is beyond sexy, and he loves letting the world know that! Before the newly engaged couple had some steamy bedroom time on Oct. 23, he took to Snapchat to flaunt his lady and her hot bod. She clearly didn’t mind, either, as she played right along with the whole vid! It may just be a Snapchat, but it could practically pass as a sex tape! See the pics below!

The shots from the snap vid show scantily clad Lira in some strappy black lace lingerie ready to have a good night with her man. Rick opened the video by filming Lira dancing in her skimpy getup, according to Bossip. He was definitely enjoying himself, as he apparently couldn’t hold back grunts while Lira strutted her stuff on camera. They were certainly having themselves a freaky time, and Rick wanted everyone to see! Click to see the rest of the pics here!

Although Lira and her body were clearly the main focus of Rick’s snaps, of course she snuck in a shot of her giant rock! After Rick proposed in September, Lira quickly showed off her massive ring on Instagram, and for good reason — the 11-carat, $350,000 sparkler is amazing! But judging by this snap, Lira’s ring was the last thing on Rick’s mind!

Despite their 17-year age difference, Rick and Lira clearly have plenty of sexual chemistry. Who knows when they’ll be tying the knot, but for now it seems like both Rick and Lira are just fine with how their relationship is going…especially in the bedroom!

Do you think Rick’s snaps of Lira are sexy, HollywoodLifers? Or should he have kept their time in the bedroom to themselves? Tell us your thoughts below!

— Taylor Weatherby

