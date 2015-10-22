Justin Bieber: 5 Things To Know About The Sexy Ladies In ‘Sorry’ Dance Video

Image Courtesy of Youtube/Twitter

Justin Bieber dropped a fun dance music video for his latest single, ‘Sorry,’ and it features a ton of talented dancers! Who exactly are these sexy ladies? Here are five things you need to know about Justin’s ‘Sorry’ dancers!

The dancers in Justin Bieber‘s, 21, “Sorry” music video are seriously so talented! Where exactly did the pop singer recruit all of these fierce ladies and who are they? So many fans are wondering who the women are and we managed to find some facts about them! Read on to get the details on Justin’s sexy “Sorry” dancers. To hear more about Justin Bieber, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

We wish Justin was featured in the video! He has some pretty good dance moves too. However, the 21-year-old clearly would’ve been upstaged by all of the incredibly talented women. We know the “Sorry” dance video is just a teaser for a huge dance movie that’s supposed to feature 18 songs from Justin’s Purpose album, but barely anything about the sexy dancers. Here are five things to know about the dancers:

1. The women dancing in the video consist of a mix of two dance crews from New Zealand’s Palace Dance Studio that is owned by Parris Goebel. They are made up of the gals from the Ladies of ReQuest and the Royal Dance Crews. That definitely explains how the dancers were so effortlessly in-sync!

2. In 2009, the Ladies of ReQuest competed at the World Hip Hop Dance Championships in Las Vegas and placed first in their Varsity Crews division. The following year, they were in first place at the World Supremacy Battlegrounds Event and beat America’s Best Dance Crew winners the Poreotics.

3. Justin’s music video is definitely not the first video the Ladies of Request and Parris have worked on. The crew starred in Vince Harder‘s “I Want This Forever” music video while Parris has worked with Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, and Janet Jackson.

4. Parris will be choreographing a dance movie that will be featuring 18 from Justin’s Purpose album.

5. Not only has Parris worked with some of the biggest names in music, but has apparently worked with Justin for years now!

