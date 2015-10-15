Selena Gomez: Why I Loved The Lesbian Rumors About Me & Cara Delevingne

Courtesy Getty Images

Even though Selena Gomez claims she and Cara Delevingne were never more than friends, despite vacationing and showering together in the south of France in 2014, she ‘loved’ the lesbian rumors. Find out why!

Selena Gomez, 23, is shooting down rumors that she was once involved in a romantic relationship with bisexual model Cara Delevingne, also 23. However, she actually didn’t mind the chatter, claiming she and Care were more than just BFFs after a wild vacation together in 2014. In a new interview, Sel admits she “loved” that people were speculating about a romance between the two, as she thinks Cara is “incredible!”

“Honestly, I loved it. I didn’t mind it,” Selena revealed to Pridesource. “Especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful.” We can only assume that the “other people” in her life included on-again/off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, 21, which is very much off now that he’s dating model Jayde Pierce, 20.

She continued, “Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Selena rang in her 22nd birthday by spending the day on Tommy Chiabra’s, 28, yacht in St. Tropez in July 2014. Then, the “Come & Get It” singer and Cara partied the night away at a club in Villa Romana. The pair seemed inseparable and left many wondering if they were hooking up!

As for questioning her own sexuality, the “Good For You” singer admitted, “Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are. I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely. I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that.”

HollywoodLifers, are you disappointed that Cara and Selena were never a couple?

— Beth Shilliday

JavaScript is required to load the comments.