Klay Thompson: NBA Star Blasted By Girlfriend On Twitter For Cheating With ‘Groupies’

Klay Thompson was publicly put on blast via Twitter by his girlfriend Hannah Stocking on Oct. 11. The model accused her boyfriend of cheating on her with a groupie by sending out this surprising message! Read it here.

Do not mess with Hannah Stocking, 23. The internet sensation called out her boyfriend Klay Thompson, 25, for reportedly cheating on her in a series of tweets on Oct. 11! Hannah even claimed to have found Klay in bed with a ‘groupie.’

“When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie…. lol @KlayThompson,” Hannah wrote in a tweet with a picture of Klay looking shocked on Oct. 11. She continued to write in a couple more tweets before deleting all of them, “I told him I’d @ him if he kept harassing me…” and “So I guess he really wanted that tag to get his numbers up..” Days before Hannah accused her boyfriend of sleeping with other women, she tweeted some very interesting messages.

It appears as if she had confronted the Golden State Warriors player about getting too chummy with other women prior to putting him on blast. Hannah tweeted out on Oct. 6, “How is “I want you to be my baby mama” the new way to compliment a woman?” The 23-year-old model went on to compare that compliment to an old saying. “Back in the day didn’t it used to be “I want to make you my wife one day” ? 😕,” she wrote. How sad! The two apparently started dating Nov. 2014.

How is "I want you to be my baby mama" the new way to compliment a woman? — Hannah Stocking (@HannahStocking) October 7, 2015

Back in the day didn't it used to be "I want to make you my wife one day" ? 😕 — Hannah Stocking (@HannahStocking) October 7, 2015

And when these men tell u that they want u to be their baby mama they act like they just dropped a bomb Shakespeare love soliloquy. 😒✋ — Hannah Stocking (@HannahStocking) October 7, 2015

Klay Ignores Hannah’s Cheating Accusations

Since Hannah’s very public accusations, Klay has remained silent on Twitter. On the same day the 23-year-old model publicly dissed the NBA player, he shared a sweet picture of his dog Rocco playing with a football by the beach. “Rocco’s new spot Fort Funtson #SF,” Klay tweeted on Oct. 11.

